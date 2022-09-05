Antonio Conte praised Hugo Lloris after Tottenham’s win over Fulham, but also admitted to being slightly disappointed that the Spurs goalkeeper didn’t manage to keep a clean sheet.

Tottenham won 2-1 against the newly-promoted side, but Lloris was unable to prevent Marco Silva’s side from pulling one back in the second half.

Perfectionist as ever, Conte admitted he was disappointed with Lloris for not being able to keep it at 2-0.

“Especially in this type of game because we were good to create many chances and not concede chances to Fulham,” the Italian tactician said.

“Especially in this type of game, the good keepers always stay with great attention because Hugo is a fantastic goalkeeper for us.

“I’m a bit disappointed because we could’ve finished this game with another clean sheet but it’s ok. To get three points and 14 points in the table is important.

“It’s important because we had a good start this season and it’s important before the game in the Champions League to arrive with a good win.”