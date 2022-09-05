Two free agents Jesse Marsch could still sign for Leeds United

Despite the transfer window being closed, Jesse Marsch could still look to bring some free agents to Leeds.

Leeds strengthened in multiple areas of the pitch this summer, but with plenty of free agents available, Leeds United fan website Leeds All Over has listed two players their club could still sign on a free transfer this summer.

Firstly, Djibril Sidibe has been mentioned, and despite Leeds not needing a right-back, Leeds All Over does mention his ability to play at left-back, a position they could do with strengthening.

Secondly, former Burnley striker Matej Vydra is yet to find a new club, and with the injury record of Patrick Bamford, it could be a smart move.