Video: Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun fly-kicked by pitch invader

Posted by

Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun was fly-kicked by a pitch invader during following their victory of Ankaragucu. 

Tosun, who recently joined Besiktas following the expiration of his contract at Everton, was caught in the cross fire of a fly-kick from a pitch invader, as seen in the video below.

More Stories / Latest News
Sky Sports presenter has been diagnosed with stage three cancer
£45m star excluded from Champions League squad after being offered to Newcastle
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly close to leaving Manchester United with terms agreed

It’s unclear who was being targeted and for what reason, but the pitch invader was undoubtedly angry at someone.

More Stories Cenk Tosun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.