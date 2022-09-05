Video: England international signs for new club after leaving Chelsea

Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has signed for French club OGC Nice.

Barkley has struggled to cement a regular place in the Chelsea side in recent years and has never really kicked on since signing from Everton.

Once a regular for his country, Barkley’s time at Chelsea recently came to an end, after the Premier League terminated his contract allowing him to find a new club.

Now, French club Nice have announced the signing of Barkley, who was presented to their fans on Sunday night, as seen in the video below.

A move away from Chelsea to reignite his career could be exactly what Barkley needs.

Nice haven’t been afraid to give an opportunity to former Premier League players in recent years. The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Mario Lemina, and Kasper Schmeichel have all joined the club recently after struggling towards the end of their time in England.

Nice have started the season poorly and currently sit just above the relegation zone in Ligue 1, so they will be hoping the addition of former Chelsea player Barkley will help kickstart their season.