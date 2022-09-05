Video: Gabriel Jesus somehow escaped red card for SHOCKING kick out vs Man United’s Martinez

It really hasn’t been a great weekend for VAR, but it’s now starting to attract controversy not just for the decisions that are being made, but the incidents that are actually being reviewed as well.

This incident has been highlighted from the Man United vs Arsenal game on Sunday, and there’s just no way that this can’t be a red card for Gabriel Jesus for a clear kick out at Lisandro Martinez:

Gabriel Jesus escapes a red card yesterday after clearly retaliating to Martínez getting the ball off him. pic.twitter.com/CCI4cufVlv — Tùká (@TukaLetura) September 5, 2022

Time will tell if any retrospective action is going to be taken here, but it’s another shocker in a weekend of howlers for VAR