Video: Gary Neville and Roy Keane disagree on Manchester United’s top four chances

Gary Neville and Roy Keane disagreed when discussing Manchester United’s top four chances.

Back in Neville and Keane’s day, tipping Manchester United to finish outside the top four would have been a questionable move.

Nowadays, finishing outside the Champions League places is the reality of where Manchester United are currently at, but former player Keane has faith that they will be back amongst the big boys at the end of the season, as seen in the video below.

Keane ? "United." Merse ? "Arsenal." Gary ? "I think United still struggle to get in to the top four." Jimmy ? "United. Tottenham don't." Top four debate on Super Sunday ? pic.twitter.com/7Zv9zIpuWM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 4, 2022

“United. I think United are certs for the top four. I think they’ve got a settled group now,” said Keane.

Keane appears to have immense confidence in the project Erik ten Hag is building, but Neville is less optimistic.

“I think United will struggle to get into the top four, personally,” said Neville.