Former Manchester United star Roy Keane has hit out at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Manchester United ended Arsenal’s winning run in the Premier League, with a Marcus Rashford brace helping Erik ten Hag’s side win by three goals to one.

Following the conclusion of the game, Keane wasn’t happy with Arteta making excuses, branding him a “sore loser”.

? "He's a sore loser." Roy Keane is annoyed that Mikel Arteta makes excuses instead of giving plaudits to Man United pic.twitter.com/mYQFhW3bK2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 4, 2022

Arteta shouldn’t be too disappointed at losing to an in-form Manchester United side, especially after such an impressive start to their Premier League season.