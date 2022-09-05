Video: Roy Keane hits out at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United star Roy Keane has hit out at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Manchester United ended Arsenal’s winning run in the Premier League, with a Marcus Rashford brace helping Erik ten Hag’s side win by three goals to one.

Following the conclusion of the game, Keane wasn’t happy with Arteta making excuses, branding him a “sore loser”.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals transfer interest in Man United star who’s back to his best under Erik ten Hag
Exclusive: Barcelona confident of tying star down to new contract despite Liverpool transfer links
Exclusive: Liverpool duo to “evaluate their future” following major Klopp snub

Arteta shouldn’t be too disappointed at losing to an in-form Manchester United side, especially after such an impressive start to their Premier League season.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.