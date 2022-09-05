West Ham fan favourite could ask to leave in January with new contract unlikely

You’re never in a position of strength when a player enters the final year of their contract, and it appears that West Ham are resigning themselves to losing Harrison Ashby.

The Scotland U21 international has looked promising in his fleeting first-team appearances and there are plenty of fans who are excited about what he could bring to the club, but it’s been reported that his contract is up at the end of the season and a new deal looks unlikely for now.

On top of that, it also appears that there’s interest from Leeds United and Newcastle United in his signature, while they are also willing to give him more of a chance to prove himself in their first-team and that will be attractive as the youngster looks to play senior football.

With his deal expiring it means that January may be the last chance for the Hammers to get a decent fee for him so he could be on the move, but it doesn’t sound like they’ve fully given up on keeping him yet and do want him to sign a new deal.

That could be dependent on him getting first-team chances between now and January, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out.