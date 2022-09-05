Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside’s Substack about two players West Ham had an interest in signing from Chelsea this summer.

The Hammers had a bid rejected for Armando Broja, who has just signed a new contract with Chelsea, while they were also linked with Ross Barkley, but never made him an offer before he left the Blues on a free transfer and joined Nice.

Broja looks a hugely promising young talent, and it seems West Ham were ready to pay up to try to lure him to the London Stadium, but Chelsea decided to keep him, with his new deal perhaps a sign that he’ll now be more involved in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team after his impressive loan spell at Southampton last season.

Barkley, meanwhile, had fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and it’s not too surprising to see him move on, with West Ham perhaps not ready to take a gamble on this out-of-form player.

On Broja, Romano said: “Broja was only close to leaving when West Ham offered €40m for him, but Chelsea rejected the proposal. All other negotiations were superficial, including Newcastle’s interest.”

On Barkley, he added: “West Ham and Everton have often been linked with Barkley but have never submitted proposals. Nice have wanted him for weeks, and there has not been a race with other clubs because the French club have insisted and convinced Barkley in the last ten days.”

West Ham had a decent transfer window in the end, with Lucas Paqueta the pick of their new signings, but the addition of a threat like Broja up front could really have taken David Moyes’ side to another level this season.

Chelsea fans will hope that the Albania international can now fulfil his potential with them instead after previously seeing top youngsters leave without being given much of a chance, only to later go on and strengthen their rivals.