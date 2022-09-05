Revealed: How close West Ham came to signing two players from Chelsea this summer

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside’s Substack about two players West Ham had an interest in signing from Chelsea this summer.

The Hammers had a bid rejected for Armando Broja, who has just signed a new contract with Chelsea, while they were also linked with Ross Barkley, but never made him an offer before he left the Blues on a free transfer and joined Nice.

Broja looks a hugely promising young talent, and it seems West Ham were ready to pay up to try to lure him to the London Stadium, but Chelsea decided to keep him, with his new deal perhaps a sign that he’ll now be more involved in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team after his impressive loan spell at Southampton last season.

Barkley, meanwhile, had fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and it’s not too surprising to see him move on, with West Ham perhaps not ready to take a gamble on this out-of-form player.

Armando Broja shone on loan at Southampton last season

On Broja, Romano said: “Broja was only close to leaving when West Ham offered €40m for him, but Chelsea rejected the proposal. All other negotiations were superficial, including Newcastle’s interest.”

On Barkley, he added: “West Ham and Everton have often been linked with Barkley but have never submitted proposals. Nice have wanted him for weeks, and there has not been a race with other clubs because the French club have insisted and convinced Barkley in the last ten days.”

More Stories / Latest News
New Wolves signing faces “best part of a year” out after suffering ACL injury
Pundit accuses Arteta of blowing the Man Utd game as Arsenal players put in their best performance of the season
Chelsea make want-away star their transfer priority for January after £40m bid in the summer

West Ham had a decent transfer window in the end, with Lucas Paqueta the pick of their new signings, but the addition of a threat like Broja up front could really have taken David Moyes’ side to another level this season.

Chelsea fans will hope that the Albania international can now fulfil his potential with them instead after previously seeing top youngsters leave without being given much of a chance, only to later go on and strengthen their rivals.

More Stories Armando Broja Fabrizio Romano Ross Barkley

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.