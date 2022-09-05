New Wolves signing faces “best part of a year” out after suffering ACL injury

Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic is possibly facing almost a year out of action after an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The summer signing from Stuttgart looked a hugely exciting addition to Bruno Lage’s squad, but 90min now report that he’s facing a lengthy spell out of action.

It could be that Kalajdzic will take the best part of a year to recover and even get back to training again, and fans will just have to hope his recovery goes well.

While this is hugely disappointing for Wolves, it seems to have sparked the club into action in the transfer market as they consider snapping up free agent Diego Costa.

The former Chelsea striker could be a solid replacement for Kalajdzic for a few months, though one imagines he won’t be quite the force he was during his peak years at Stamford Bridge.