Alisson speaks about Liverpool’s poor start to the season

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been speaking to the media ahead of the Reds’ clash with Napoli tomorrow.

The Brazilian has been discussing a host of different topics but Liverpool’s start to the season was bound to come up. Jurgen Klopp’s side have started the season off poorly, winning just two of their opening six Premier League games and currently sit seventh in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal.

It’s not just the results, however, it is the performances as well. As Liverpool have lacked their usual intensity and many of their stars are out of form – which includes their main goal threat, Mohamed Salah.

It has been a worrying start for Klopp’steam but they will be looking to put that right, starting tomorrow.

What has Alisson said about Liverpool’s start to the season?

Speaking to the media during his press conference today, Alisson stated about the team’s situation:

“We are not happy at all but we are players, we have to deal with everything.

“If we came here with the same situation and we’d won them all, we’d not be too excited. It’s a long season and we have things to improve. We stay calm and improve to get the wins back.”