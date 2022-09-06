End to Aubameyang’s time at Arsenal serves as warning for Chelsea

An intriguing report has given some insight into how Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s time at Arsenal ended, and it could serve as a warning for his new club Chelsea.

The Gabon international joined Chelsea from Barcelona on Deadline Day and looks an exciting purchase for the club after a prolific career at the highest level for much of the last decade.

Aubameyang was a star player for Arsenal for a few years and also performed well in his brief time at Barca, while some of the best form of his career came under current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel when they were together at Borussia Dortmund.

Still, according to The Athletic, there could be a worry for the Blues as so many key figures felt he simply had to be shown the door at Arsenal just a few months ago.

The report states that even the figures inside the Emirates Stadium who’d previously held a favourable view of Aubameyang now felt it was the right time for him to go due to a number of disciplinary issues.

Mikel Arteta supposedly had a long list of offences he wasn’t happy about, and this could be a worry for Chelsea as they perhaps look to have taken a big gamble on this signing.

The 33-year-old was clearly not their first choice either, with The Athletic noting that many other big names seemed to have been considered earlier in the summer, including Robert Lewandowski, who ended up replacing Aubameyang at the Nou Camp.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be intrigued to see if Chelsea go on to have similar problems with their former star player, or if it ends up being the Gunners themselves who look like having made the biggest error when they let this prolific and proven forward leave for free back in January.