Forward reveals contact with Erik ten Hag over dream Manchester United transfer

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has admitted that he would like to play at Manchester United, though he is not necessarily in a big hurry to get a move straight away.

Speaking to ESPN.nl, with translation from The United Stand in the tweet below, Brobbey admitted to liking Man Utd, and also opened up on holding talks with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

However, it seems that even if Ten Hag wants Brobbey at Old Trafford, he may have to wait for this chance to raid his old club once again, having already signed both Antony and Lisandro Martinez from the Eredivisie giants this summer…

Brobbey: "Erik [ten Hag] sent me a message, yes, to congratulate me, and to tell me that he would like to have me at #mufc. But I'm not finished at Ajax yet, I want to show something here first." [@ESPNnl] https://t.co/HxppuEJSaI — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) September 6, 2022

Brobbey could certainly be an option worth considering for United in the near future, though he perhaps remains a bit inexperienced at this point in his career.

Still only 20, Brobbey will surely benefit from continuing to play regularly at Ajax for a little while longer.

If Brobbey continues to impress, MUFC fans will surely hope that the Ten Hag connection, as well as his affection for the club, can give them an edge in any potential transfer battle in the future.