Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Leicester City star’s future

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu, with a potential transfer to Galatasaray possibly now looking less likely.

The Turkey international has had a decent career at Leicester, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite been at his best for a while now, and it makes sense that there could be some possibility of him leaving the King Power Stadium.

In the past, fans might have expected Soyuncu to be the latest key player at Leicester to be poached by a big six club, as also happened with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire in the past, and Wesley Fofana as he moved to Chelsea this summer.

However, Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, says that Galatasaray are now focusing on other targets, while the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City never entered into advanced negotiations for the 26-year-old.

“I’m aware there’s been some surprise at seeing Caglar Soyuncu being linked with Galatasaray. Not so long ago he looked like a player who could be a target for one of the big six in the Premier League,” Romano said.

“However, my understanding is that the likes of Chelsea and Man City have never been in advanced negotiations for Soyuncu. The real requests in the past were from Spanish and Italian clubs.

“For now, Galatasaray have inquired but there is no economic agreement with Leicester and Gala are now focused on Sassuolo centre-back Kaan Ahyan instead.”