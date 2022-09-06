Champions League club regrets not selling £34m star to West Ham

West Ham are understood to have tried to sign Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla in the last few transfer windows.

The Hammers, led by manager David Moyes, are believed to have offered their Spanish rivals around £34m for the prolific marksman.

Nevertheless, clearly refusing to let him go, Sevilla were quick to dismiss West Ham’s offer. Consequently, Moyes was left with no choice but to sound out Gianluca Scamacca as an alternative.

However, according to recent reports in the Spanish media, Sevilla, due to the player’s constant injury problems, now have regrets about now accepting the Hammers’ previous offers.

Needless to say, their loss!

