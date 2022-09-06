Chelsea hire new commercial director who has previously worked with another Premier League club

Chelsea have hired Damian Willoughby to join the club as commercial director after leaving the Blues 12 years ago.

Willoughby returns to Stamford Bridge after departing from the role of head of sponsorship in 2010 and has been gaining invaluable experience around the globe ever since.

The new commercial director joins from EA Sports, where he has worked since 2021 according to the Daily Mail, but was present in the football world before that with Manchester City.

Willoughby worked with Chelsea’s Premier League rivals for six years, after joining in 2013, where he held the role of global head of sales at the English club.

He then became CEO of City Football Group India in late 2019, where he transformed Mumbai City FC into a force to be reckoned with, after winning the ISL in the 2020-21 season, states Sports Mint Media.

At Chelsea, Willoughby will have a big role as the London club seek to maximise revenues.

The new commercial director will be tasked with increasing the west London’s club’s commercial operation and income, as the US ownership looks to bring in significant investment outside of matchdays.

The new Chelsea owners have made a number of changes behind-the-scenes following their takeover earlier this year, with more said to be in the pipeline following this latest addition, reports the Daily Mail.