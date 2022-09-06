Chelsea prepare €100m bid for major transfer, club won’t be able to turn down offer if the money is right

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to pay big for the transfer of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in January.

The Portugal international is emerging as a top priority for Thomas Tuchel, with Chelsea still looking to keep on spending after a busy summer, with Leao now the club’s focus as they seek to strengthen in attack, according to Todo Fichajes.

Chelsea invested in several big names this summer, including Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer, while the Blues’ new owners also spent big on the likes of Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Leao could be next on the west London giants’ list, with further options surely still needed up front after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, and the inconsistent form of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Leao has lit up Serie A in recent times and looks to be one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment.

According to Todo Fichajes, Chelsea could try offering around €100million for the 23-year-old, and it’s thought that Milan are well aware that they won’t be able to turn down a good offer.