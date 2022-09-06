Chelsea star rejects initial new contract offer

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has turned down a new contract from the club.

Mendy was brought in to become Chelsea’s number one, after Kepa Arrizabalaga struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Mendy has played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s success since joining the club, so the Senegalese goalkeeper understandably wants to feel valued.

Now, according to the Evening Standard, Mendy has rejected an initial contract offer from Chelsea. Mendy is reportedly one of the lowest earners at the club, and with Kepa earning around £190,000 a week, Mendy wants a contract that will see him valued in a similar way to his goalkeeping colleague.

Chelsea’s number one is undoubtedly Mendy, but he has come under criticism at the start of the season. A mistake in the Leeds and West Ham games have brought question marks as to whether Mendy should be the number one, but Thomas Tuchel certainly isn’t fazed by his dip in form.

“Now, he gets punished a lot for not a lot of what he does wrong, but there are no doubts in my mind,” said Tuchel.

Mendy’s contract doesn’t expire until 2025, so maybe securing N’Golo Kante and Jorginho to a new deal would be a priority, but after he rejected the initial offer, Chelsea may become concerned regarding his future.

