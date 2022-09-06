Chelsea transfer target set to sign new long-term contract

Chelsea transfer target and AC Milan forward Rafael Leao is ready to sign a new long-term contract at the Italian club.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea were interested in signing Rafael Leao before the transfer window slammed shut.

A move failed to materialise, with Milan demanding any interested club pay the astronomical release clause to prise him away from the Italian club.

Now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Leao is ready to sign a new long-term deal keeping him at the club until 2027.

With his release clause currently set to €150m, according to Romano, it will be interesting to see if Milan and Leao agree to increase this to avoid any interest from other clubs.

Milan will be absolutely delighted to have kept hold of Leao going into this season, especially after the impact that he had in their most recent game.

The Portuguese international scored twice against bitter rivals Inter Milan to help secure a 3-2 victory, with the two clubs set to battle it out for the Serie A title this season.