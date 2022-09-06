Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell could be dropped in the upcoming games due to poor form.

That’s according to The Athletic journalist Ed Malyon, who believes Tayo Adaramola could come in to deputise in Mitchell’s absence.

“Issues we saw reappear: Mitchell targeted and struggling (Clyne looked more solid to me, and I wonder if Adaramola gets a shot soon?)” Said Malyon.

One option Malyon suggests is Tayo Adaramola, who was recently recalled from his loan spell at Coventry City, but at just 18 years old, the lack of experience could be a concern for Patrick Vieira.