Exclusive: Chelsea demands prevented want-away star from sealing transfer away this summer

Chelsea blocked Hakim Ziyech from joining Ajax in the summer after demanding too much money for the winger.

Ziyech has struggled to cement a regular place in the Chelsea side since joining from Ajax, despite performing exceptionally during his time in Holland.

The Moroccan hasn’t fully adapted to life in England, so a move away from Chelsea could be best to continue his development.

Returning to Ajax, where he enjoyed the best spell of his career, could be a smart move, and there was a possibility of him re-joining his former club before the summer transfer window slammed shut, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“Ziyech’s deal with Ajax collapsed because Chelsea were demanding a €35m fee for the Moroccan; Ajax wanted a loan with a buy option deal, also because Hakim had opened up the possibility of returning to the Eredivisie. But Chelsea only wanted a definitive transfer, so the deal was never close despite rumours,” said Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

Understandably, Ziyech wanted to return to Ajax, but Chelsea wouldn’t allow him to leave on loan.

Despite struggling at times at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel clearly felt he was unable to let him go, and Ziyech has now been involved in two Premier League games so far this season.

Chelsea have a lack of numbers in attack, so it makes sense for them to block a move for Ziyech, unless the finances were right.