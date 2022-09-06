“His time is up” – Journalist slams Newcastle United first-team player

Chronicle journalist Aaron Stokes has slammed Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy for his lacklustre performances.

Having been introduced as a sub in three of Newcastle United’s last games, Murphy has failed to make an impact and looks to be well off the pace.

Speaking about the winger, as well as what the future might have in store for him, Aarons said: “I think Murphy, if I’m brutally honest, I think his time’s up.

“I wanted it to work out, it was the boyhood dream for him to come and light the Premier League up, but it just hasn’t happened and I think as I’ve just touched on before, he hasn’t got long left to prove his worth.

“We’ve been saying this for six months, he needs to step it up. He comes off the bench and I just don’t think he offers anything – doesn’t assist, doesn’t get a goal, he’s not a goal threat, doesn’t have that killer instinct.

“Mind you, it doesn’t look like Miggy and Fraser do as well, but I think out of the three of them, he’s just not bringing it and I think he’s on borrowed time at the club, if I’m honest. I think he’ll be on the cusp of one of those that are potentially on their way in January or next summer.”

