Ian Wright thinks ‘sensational’ Premier League star was hoping to join Newcastle

Ian Wright believes Leicester City midfielder James Maddison was hoping to join Newcastle during the summer transfer window.

Leicester have had a difficult start to the Premier League season after losing Wesley Fofana late in the window, and failing to reinvest a large portion of the money.

Maddison was linked with a move away from the club, and former Arsenal striker Wright believes he was hoping to join Newcastle.

“You look at [Youri] Tielemans, linked and probably wants to leave. Maddison, he wanted to leave – Newcastle,” said Wright, speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty show.