Ian Wright thinks ‘sensational’ Premier League star was hoping to join Newcastle

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Ian Wright believes Leicester City midfielder James Maddison was hoping to join Newcastle during the summer transfer window.

Leicester have had a difficult start to the Premier League season after losing Wesley Fofana late in the window, and failing to reinvest a large portion of the money.

Maddison was linked with a move away from the club, and former Arsenal striker Wright believes he was hoping to join Newcastle.

More Stories / Latest News
The six forwards Chelsea could’ve signed before deciding on Aubameyang transfer
Liverpool receive major injury boost ahead of game against Napoli
Chelsea prepare €100m bid for major transfer, club won’t be able to turn down offer if the money is right

“You look at [Youri] Tielemans, linked and probably wants to leave. Maddison, he wanted to leave – Newcastle,” said Wright, speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty show.

 

More Stories James Maddison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.