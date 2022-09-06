Insider tips former Premier League star to join West Ham on free transfer

West Ham transfer target Jason Denayer is still a free agent after being linked with The Hammers in the summer transfer window.

Transfer insider Ex WHU Employee suggested that West Ham were offered the chance to sign former Manchester City defender Denayer in the summer.

The Belgian defender is still available, and with defensive injuries, West Ham could explore the chance to bring him to the club.

Denayer will be desperate to find a new club and perform well to give him a chance of making the Belgium World Cup squad.

