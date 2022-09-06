Jesse Marsch handed disciplinary charge, American facing one-game ban

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has been charged with improper conduct following his behaviour during his team’s 5-2 defeat against Brentford last weekend.

That’s according to CBS Sports’ James Benge, who claims the American tactician is now facing a potential one-game ban.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch charged with improper conduct after being sent off in his side’s defeat to Brentford. He has until Friday to respond to the charge, the same one which saw Thomas Tuchel get a (suspended for now) one game ban. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) September 6, 2022

During Leeds United’s fixture last weekend, Marsch was seen on the touchline furious with numerous decisions, particularly one that saw the Bees’ awarded a contentious penalty kick which striker Ivan Toney went on to convert.

In light of Marsch’s frustrations, which he appeared to take out on the match’s linesman, the FA have now taken disciplinary action.

Marsch has until Friday to respond to the improper conduct charge.

However, considering his behaviour was so clear for all to see, it is hard to imagine that this particular charge will be overturned, so we expect the American to spend Leeds United’s next game, which is scheduled to be against Nottingham Forest next Monday, in the stands.