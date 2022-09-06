Leeds United failed to sign striker Bamba Dieng on Deadline Day after player agreed a last minute deal with French outfit Nice.

The Yorkshire club are reportedly furious with player’s behaviour and won’t move again for the striker in January.

Dieng failed his medical at Nice and is currently weighing up options about his next club.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano detailed the full incident in his latest podcast.

“Nice improve their bid and reach an agreement with Marseille [for Dieng]. So it’s up to the player.” – said Romano

“And while the player is at the airport – had a private flight ready to fly to Leeds – Leeds were convinced that the player was already travelling to England. They were waiting for him to have a medical and to sign the contract.

“But in reality, the player was still at the airport waiting for Nice. His agent reached an agreement with Leeds, so everything was ready for [him to] go to Leeds. But at the end, OGC Nice hijack the deal. Nice reached an agreement with the player and with Marseille.

“So the player leaves the airport, he’s no longer flying to Leeds, and goes to Nice to prepare the contracts and undergo the medical. But during the night before the end of the deadline day, there is incredible news – the player hasn’t passed his medical with Nice. So the deal is almost collapsed.

“Leeds decide to leave the negotiation, they don’t want the player anymore, they’re not happy with the player’s behaviour.” – finished the Italian transfer guru.

Leeds managed to sign Wilfried Gnonto on Deadline Day after negotiations with Cody Gakpo and Bamba Dieng in the last day of transfer window.