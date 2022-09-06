Liverpool and Newcastle staff charged after 98th minute winner incident

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Anfield was the host of some incredible scenes last Wednesday as Liverpool scored a 98th-minute winner to beat Newcastle 2-1. 

The match was not an entertaining affair but it became interesting once Jurgen Klopp’s side went behind. The Reds equalised through Roberto Firmino and then clinched all three points with a 98th-minute goal from new boy Fabio Carvalho.

That sparked some incredible scenes in the stands but things got a little heated on the benches and there was even a popular video of Darwin Nunez doing the rounds on social media of the striker swearing at the Newcastle bench.

The FA have now charged coaches from both Liverpool and Newcastle after the incidents that occurred on the sidelines following the late goal.

Liverpool’s John Achterberg and Newcastle’s Daniel Hodges have been charged with improper conduct and the Reds coach has also been charged with using abusive and/or insulting gestures towards the Magpies’ bench.

Both have until Thursday to respond to the charges.

