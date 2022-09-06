Former Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan has hit out at his former agent Saif Rubie for getting him away from Anfield and leaving his career in tatters.

Duncan left Liverpool and signed for Fiorentina back in 2019, but it’s fair to say he’s been left to rebuild his career since then, and it’s clear he’s not happy with how his old agent handled his exit from Liverpool.

See below for a thread of tweets from Duncan, which have now been deleted, in which he hits out at Rubie, who spoke about the player during a heated exchange with Simon Jordan on talkSPORT.

Rubie hit back at criticism from Jordan over his handling of Duncan’s future, but it seems the player himself took issue with how his old representative tried to spin things.

See below as Duncan says: “You and I both know the truth. I didn’t have a decision nor say as you took it upon yourself to jeopardise my career and to turn a local lad away from his boyhood club and leave me and my family to pick up all the pieces.

“Not once have I spoken upon this in “4 years” as it’s been my main priority to get my career back on track. But, yet you think you have the right to mention my name on a live radio show.

“The truth will be told by myself when the time is right.

“I should never have trusted my career in your hands. I have learnt my harsh lesson there. And I just pray you have learnt yours as it could ruin another young boys (sic) career.

“And lastly, just to clarify, there was no advising given as you point blank made your mind up, publicly. And by then the damage had been done.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt be disappointed to see this, with Duncan clearly badly advised early on in his career.

Of course, there are always two sides to every story, but it’s fair to say this didn’t look like it was the best move for the England youth international, and one hopes he can get his career back on track at some point.