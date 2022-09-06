Liverpool receive major injury boost ahead of game against Napoli

Liverpool have received a major injury boost ahead of their upcoming Champions League game against Napoli.

As Liverpool are set to begin their Champions League campaign, they will have to do without the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield.

With Curtis Jones missing the game against Everton, and Fabio Carvalho limping off injured, Liverpool are lacking in numbers in the middle of the park.

Thankfully for Jurgen Klopp, Thiago has now returned to training after missing the majority of the season, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

Thiago has been absent since suffering an injury on the opening day of the season, so it may be unrealistic to expect the Spaniard to be fit enough to start the game away to Napoli.

Arthur Melo was brought in on transfer deadline day to reinforce the midfield, so Liverpool do still have options despite their injury woes.

Jordan Henderson, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Jones are all sidelined due to various injuries as it stands, but the return of Thiago is a major boost.