Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson looks set to be sidelined for around three weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Injuries have been an issue for Liverpool in the opening few weeks of the Premier League season. Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, and Joel Matip, just to name a few, have all been injured at times this season, and another player has now been ruled out for around three weeks.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim Liverpool midfielder Henderson is the next player to be ruled out through injury.

Henderson missed Liverpool’s recent goalless draw against Everton, and is now set to miss the majority of September, but the 32-year-old is still hopeful of making the England squad at the end of the month.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, and Keita all out injured, Liverpool have a real lack of depth in midfield as it stands, but they will be boosted by the fact Thiago has returned to training.

However, after being out of the side for an extended period, Liverpool’s upcoming game against Napoli could be too soon for the Spanish midfielder.