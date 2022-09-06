Rumoured Liverpool transfer target offers major clue over his future

RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer has spoken out on his future, hinting that he’s not necessarily obsessing over a potential transfer to the Premier League.

This follows the Austria international recently being linked as a midfield target for Liverpool, with the Reds said to have considered him towards the end of the summer, according to a recent report from 90min.

Laimer has impressed in his time in the Bundesliga and it’s easy to imagine he could have been a useful option for Jurgen Klopp’s side at the moment, with the club instead sealing a late loan move for Juventus ace Arthur Melo.

It’s been a difficult start to the 2022/23 campaign for LFC, with Fabinho missing the start of the season, while Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita have also been out of action.

Laimer, however, was seemingly not in a hurry to move to Liverpool as the situation wasn’t ideal for him in the lead up to a World Cup year.

“A hasty departure is not my thing. If I were to change clubs, I would want to think it through and decide calmly, not overnight,” he told Bild, as translated by the Evening Standard.

“Especially since the first half of the season is very short anyway due to the World Cup and you wouldn’t have had time to settle in and find your feet.

“The Premier League is nice, but for me it’s not a must. It’s much more important to me: how do people talk to me, what feeling do I have about something.”