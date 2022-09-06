Man United legend Rio Ferdinand suggests Arsenal star is being overhyped

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has called for calm after a lot of hype surrounding the performances of Arsenal youngster William Saliba this season.

The highly-rated young France international is finally getting a run in the Arsenal first-team after a few loan spells in his time at the Emirates Stadium, and he also really caught the eye during his time in Ligue 1 with Marseille last season.

Saliba didn’t have the best of games for Arsenal in their 3-1 defeat away to Man Utd at the weekend, however, and Ferdinand believes he’s seen many better defenders at the age of 21 than Saliba.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube show in the video clip below, Ferdinand urged Arsenal fans not to put too much pressure on Saliba, as he’s not yet ready for it, even though he does view him as someone who could go on to be a top player.

“He failed the Rashford test. You don’t need to put this pressure on Saliba, he’s just five games in just let him play,” Ferdinand said.

“You’re salivating over Saliba but he’s probably in the changing room thinking I’ve got my DNA on two, maybe three, of the goals in some way shape or form.

“Some people might say three, I’m saying two. His fingerprints are on two of the goals and he’s sitting there with 0 points from the game.

“He’s playing offside. The manager’s not told him to do that. They didn’t play offside at any other time in that game.

“He’s on the halfway line thinking he’s last man and steps up over the halfway line to play offside when Ben White’s playing him onside.”

He added: “I actually think Saliba’s got a really good chance of being a really, really good player. He just needs time.

“All this pressure you’re putting on him putting him up against people I don’t think he needs it. He was on loan last season. His first big test lets be honest was at Old Trafford in a big signature game.

“As a centre-back you cannot sit there and say he played well when you’ve conceded three goals, please don’t try and tell me that. He’s finished with three goals in his net.

“You can’t say that, I wouldn’t embarrass myself. I’m not saying he’s not a good player, you can’t sit there and concede three goals and lavish him.

“Personal pride would not allow it. If we’ve conceded a goal, or two goals in a game and we’ve lost and no goals are a direct fault of mine we take it as a team.”

Arsenal fans will certainly hope Saliba can bounce back from this and continue to develop well under Mikel Arteta.