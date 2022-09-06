Barcelona star decides next club following Manchester United transfer interest

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has reportedly decided to return to his former club Lyon at the next opportunity.

The Netherlands international no longer seems to have a future at Barcelona, having been the subject of interest from another of his old clubs Manchester United towards the end of the summer transfer window, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Depay could have been a decent option up front for Man Utd, but it now looks like that ship may have sailed as Todo Fichajes state that he has his sights set on moving back to Lyon.

It’s certainly the case that the best form of Depay’s career came during his time in Ligue 1, with the 28-year-old not really living up to expectations at Barcelona, while he also struggled as a youngster at Old Trafford earlier in his career.

Lyon fans would surely welcome Depay back with open arms, while Barcelona supporters will probably be relieved to have this high earner off their books.

The Catalan giants have totally revamped their attack in recent transfer windows, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha now firmly ahead of Depay in the pecking order.