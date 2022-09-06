Manchester United join Liverpool in the race to sign Barcelona star

Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

Gavi has entered the final year of his contract at Barcelona and has already rejected new offers from the club.

If Gavi continues to reject new deals, a move could materialise next summer, and there’s no doubt plenty of clubs will be keen to sign him on a free transfer.

At just 18 years old, Gavi has already become a key player at Barcelona, and he’s now attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League.

According to BILD (via the Daily Star), Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Gavi.

Casemiro was brought in this summer to provide Erik ten Hag with a robust defensive midfielder, but at 30 years old, it’s only a short-term fix.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently confirmed that Gavi and his agent have a proposal on the table, but have refused to sign a new deal.

“Gavi’s agent has the new contract proposal on the table for a long time but he has not accepted yet,” said Laporta, speaking to L’Esportiu.

Gavi holds all the cards in this situation, and if he wants a move to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, it won’t be too difficult for him to be able to force a transfer, due to his contract.