Manchester United name their Europa League squad with two senior players omitted.

Manchester United begin their Europa League campaign on Thursday, facing Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in the opening game of the group stage.

Despite being heavily linked with a move away from the club, even with the transfer window closed (according to Ajansspor), Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in their squad, according to 90min.

New signings Antony and Casemiro have been named in the squad, with young stars Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho both given the chance to express themselves.

However, there were two notable omissions, with Brandon Williams and Phil Jones failing to be named in the squad.

With the Manchester United duo struggling to make the squad in the Premier League, it’s difficult to see a situation where they get any sort of game time this season.

During cup games, where Erik ten Hag is likely to heavily rotate his squad, it’s still unlikely Williams or Jones will be asked to be involved, so a move away from the club would be smart for both players.