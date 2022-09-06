Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has spoken out about his future amid interest from Liverpool.

Caicedo’s recent performances have attracted the interest of Liverpool, according to the Daily Mirror. With the likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson reaching the latter stages of their careers, signing a young, up-and-coming star to replace them would be some shrewd business long-term.

Since signing from the Ecuadorian league, Caicedo has stayed patient, waiting for his chance to impress in the Brighton side.

After Yves Bissouma was sold to Tottenham, Caicedo has been given more of a lengthy chance to prove himself in the first team, and Brighton are now reaping the rewards.

Graham Potter’s side have started superbly, heavily down to the form of Caicedo.

Following their recent victory over Leicester, Caicedo spoke to the media, addressing his future and any potential transfer.

“I’m very happy here at Brighton. I’m not thinking about any other club than Brighton. This is the club where I am now and I will give everything for this club and to keep doing well here,” said Caicedo, as relayed by Sussex Live.

The 20-year-old appears settled at Brighton, and leaving so soon after cementing a regular place in the side doesn’t seem like a smart move. If the Ecuadorian is playing regularly and performing well, there’s little reason for him to chase the big clubs at such a young age.