Napoli director speaks out on their chances of signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has spoken out on whether Napoli were close to signing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United in the last few months, as the Portuguese international looks to end his career playing in the Champions League.

However, after the transfer window slammed shut, Ronaldo remained at the club, and he’s spent the majority of the season on the bench.

Now, Napoli director Giuntoli has broke silence on their chances of signing Ronaldo during the summer transfer window.

“I’m sorry to say that but we’ve never been in real negotiations with Man United to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer,” said Giuntoli, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

With most transfer windows in the elite leagues now closed, Ronaldo may have to get used to sitting on the bench. The 37-year-old has struggled to break into the Manchester United first-team, and Erik ten Hag has been picking up results in his absence.

Marcus Rashford started through the middle in their recent game against Arsenal, where he scored a second-half brace.

Ronaldo looked incredibly frustrated when he came off the bench, with every wayward pass met with some flailing arms and an angry look.