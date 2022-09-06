Nathan Redmond makes his decision on which Turkish team to play for

Southampton’s Nathan Redmond has decided to join Besiktas and will travel to Turkey to complete the move.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe were also interested in the 28-year-old but it is the team currently top of the table that the Englishman has decided to play for, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Southampton have accepted the bid from the Istanbul club who will now be looking to complete the move before the Turkish transfer window closes later this week.

Nathan Redmond has chosen top of the table Besiktas, deal set to be completed — Southampton have accepted. ????? #transfers Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe were interested too but Redmond wants Besiktas. The player and his representatives at ARETÉ are due to travel imminently. pic.twitter.com/t7iI2JEnq1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2022

Redmond will follow in the footsteps of Dele Alli, who moved from England to Besiktas earlier this summer as they have targeted players with experience in English football. Wout Weghorst also arrived in Istanbul following his relegation with Burnley last season, while Arthur Masuaku was signed from West Ham.

The Southampton star is set to leave the club after six years having joined from Norwich in 2016.

The 28-year-old has played 264 times in the Premier League, scoring 28 goals and assisting a further 26 but is now set for a new challenge in Turkey, should the deal get finalised this week.