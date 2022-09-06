Newcastle United owners PIF are reportedly backing a $30billion project which will see Saudi Arabia launch a new international airline.

It’s being speculated that this could end up benefiting Newcastle financially, as it will surely present the club with the chance to launch a new shirt sponsor next season.

Newcastle have already agreed a sponsorship deal with Saudi-based online shopping platform Noon as the club’s sleeve sponsor.

But next season, the Magpies could secure a new main shirt sponsor, having negotiated an early exit from their current FUN88 agreement.

PIF bought Newcastle last year and have since invested big money in some exciting signings for the club.

Eddie Howe was appointed as manager to replace Steve Bruce, with the likes of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak then being brought to St James’ Park.