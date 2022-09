Leeds missed out on what could have been the swap deal of the summer.

When Kalvin Phillips was sold to Manchester City, there was talk of a potential swap deal involving midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to The Athletic.

Eventually, Lavia joined Southampton and is now already a regular despite being just 18 years old.

If Leeds could have pulled off a deal to bring in Lavia, they could already have made a significant profit on the midfielder, with Chelsea bidding £50m for Lavia on deadline day.