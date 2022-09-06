Cristiano Ronaldo one of two big names to return to Man Utd XI for Europa clash + summer signing set for first start

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly be set to return to the Manchester United starting line-up for Thursday night’s Europa League game against Real Sociedad.

The Portugal international has had to make do with a place on the bench under Erik ten Hag for match of the season so far, and in fairness there seems little reason to change things after an improved run of form in the Premier League.

Still, any Man Utd fans itching to see this legendary player back on the pitch will be relieved to see that the Daily Mirror are reporting he’s likely to start in the club’s next game as they get their Europa League campaign underway in midweek.

The report also states that Harry Maguire will be back in the starting XI, with the England international another big name who’s lost his starting spot under the new manager.

Finally, the Mirror also claim that big-name summer signing Casemiro is finally set for his first start for United, with the Brazil international also a little unfortunate not to see more playing time after some surprise recent improvement from Scott McTominay.

Ronaldo playing in the Europa League will be a bit of a strange sight as he’s so strongly associated with the Champions League, but that’s the level he’ll have to perform at now after failing to get a transfer away this summer.