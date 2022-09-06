Sky presenter says Lucas Paqueta could dislodge West Ham star on the bench

Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson thinks new signing Lucas Paqueta could dislodge Tomas Soucek from the starting line-up at London Stadium.

Soucek has been heavily criticized since last season for his performances and lack of goals and Thomlinson believes Paqueta’s performances could mean a bench role for the Czech international.

He said: “Paqueta’s a stunning signing. You can’t say anything negative about Paqueta in a midfield three of Declan Rice and Soucek – probably instead of Soucek.”

The Brazil star broke the club’s transfer record when he joined from Lyon and has already established himself in West Ham midfield.

