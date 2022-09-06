Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson thinks new signing Lucas Paqueta could dislodge Tomas Soucek from the starting line-up at London Stadium.

Soucek has been heavily criticized since last season for his performances and lack of goals and Thomlinson believes Paqueta’s performances could mean a bench role for the Czech international.

He said: “Paqueta’s a stunning signing. You can’t say anything negative about Paqueta in a midfield three of Declan Rice and Soucek – probably instead of Soucek.”

The Brazil star broke the club’s transfer record when he joined from Lyon and has already established himself in West Ham midfield.