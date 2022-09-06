Thomas Tuchel hints at double debut for Chelsea stars

Thomas Tuchel has hinted that both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria could both make their Chelsea debuts in the Champions League this week.

Both Aubameyang and Zakaria were signed late into the transfer window, possibly due to a slight panic from Chelsea after an inconsistent start to the season.

Neither were ready to play in Chelsea’s last Premier League game, but with the Champions League coming up in midweek, Thomas Tuchel could rotate his squad, with Zakaria and Aubameyang both potentially coming in.

Tuchel himself has confirmed both players could be available for the game.

“He [Aubameyang] had a test with his mask yesterday and trained normally, so if it goes well today he and Denis will both be ready,” said Tuchel, as relayed by Chelseafc.com.

The two new additions will be a welcome boost to Chelsea’s squad, who have lacked numbers in midfield and attack.

With N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both struggling with injuries at times, a midfielder was necessary this summer, especially considering Kante and Jorginho are both into the final year of their contracts.

In attack, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were let go during the summer window, so bringing in a player, like Aubameyang, who is comfortable playing off the left and through the middle is some shrewd business.