Tottenham star Son Heung-min does not seem to have reacted well to the arrival of Richarlison at the club this summer.

That’s the view of former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who seems to be sensing potential issues in Antonio Conte’s squad.

Son was the stand-out performer for Tottenham last season, but he’s been slow to get going this term, with Robinson believing there could be issues there with Richarlison’s presence in attack.

“The manager has a real problem though,” Robinson said.

“We know that Son is not playing as well as he can. He has not taken the challenge of Richarlison well. I think he has gone into his shell a little bit rather than embracing the competition.

“I don’t think he likes being brought off after 70 minutes. He likes the comfort of knowing he will play the entire game.

“I think we will get a better Son in the following weeks because Kulusevski was dropped rather than Son to make room for Richarlison.

“The manager has a real problem picking now because Richarlison has proved he is as good, if not better, than what is starting.

“It is a matter of time for Son though. He hit the bar, scored an offside goal and has been given the vote of confidence from the manager.”