In the latest video shared by Tottenham during pre-match preparations for Marseille clash, players were spotted enjoying the training after a fine start of the season in Premier League.

Two players who lost were Japhet Tanganga and Clement Lenglet and both were punished with push-ups.

Spurs looked in high spirits after latest win against Fulham as they sit 3rd in Premier League table under Conte’s first full season at the club.

Tottenham’s good form is being pushed by Harry Kane who looks better than ever, scoring in almost every game this season and guiding the team to a remarkable start of the season.

Spurs start the Champions League campaign tomorrow at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Marseille.