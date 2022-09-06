Video: Antonio Conte responds to reporter’s question about Italian managers with smart answer

Antonio Conte participated in his first Champions League press conference as Tottenham manager today and was asked an important question by a reporter.

The Italian coach was hit with the question: “Do you think it is true that Italian managers look at the league title first?” [over the Champions League].

The Spurs boss proceeded to respond with the smart answer: “No, I don’t think so, because we have Carlo Ancelotti, no?”

The Real Madrid manager has won four Champions League titles throughout his managerial career, including last year’s edition of the competition, and is the most successful Italian coach in the competition’s history.

Three out of the seven most successful winning managers of the tournament are Italian so the theory really doesn’t have much ground to stand on but Conte answered the question best.