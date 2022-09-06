Video: Barcelona unveil double signing of former Premier League stars

Barcelona have now unveiled the signings of Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso.

Bellerin has joined Barcelona after leaving Arsenal on a free transfer. The Spanish defender enjoyed a successful loan spell at Real Betis last season, so a return to his home country always made sense.

Bellerin has now been unveiled by Barcelona, as seen below.

As Xavi Hernandez looks to bolster his defence, Alonso has also signed for Barcelona. The former Chelsea man fell down the pecking order at Chelsea after the arrival of Marc Cucurella, and has now also been unveiled by Barcelona, as seen in the video below.