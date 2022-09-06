Video: Cancelo sets up Dias for Man City’s fourth vs Sevilla

Manchester City
It was a comfortable night for Manchester City in Seville with the Premier League side hammering Sevilla 4-0 in their opening Champions League match. 

City are looking to add a first European title to their cabinet this season and hope Erling Haaland is the key to achieving that dream. It was the Norwegian that gave them the lead in the first half before the Manchester club ran riot in the second.

Foden added the second with a lovely finish before Haaland secured his brace to make it 3-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side.

In added time, Ruben Dias added the fourth and final goal for City. The Portuguese star was picked out by his countryman, Joao Cancelo, before tapping the ball into Sevilla’s net.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports 3

