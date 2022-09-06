Video: Foden and Haaland make it 3-0 to Man City vs Sevilla

Manchester City
Manchester City have gone 3-0 up in Spain against Sevilla after goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland. 

Man City took the lead in the match after 20 minutes through Haaland and have now all but secured the three points in the second half of the match.

The second goal came through some wonderful play from Foden with the England youngster twisting and turning before finishing off the move with a shot into the bottom right of the net.

The third involved Foden again after his shot was palmed out into the path of Haaland, who then tapped the ball into the net to make it three to the Premier League side.

