Video: Haaland and De Bruyne link-up again to put Man City ahead in Seville

Manchester City have taken the lead in Seville and it is that man again, Erling Haaland.

Pep Guardiola’s big summer signing has started the season off in incredible form and sits top of the goalscoring chart in the Premier League but the Norwegian has now opened his account in the Champions League, a trophy City fans hope the striker can lead them to.

The goal came after some nice build-up play which eventually found its way to Kevin De Bruyne. Just like Saturday against Aston Villa, the Belgian picked out Haaland in the box who knocked the ball in with his left foot.